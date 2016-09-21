OF Mikie Mahtook struck out three times in three at-bats, part of a 16-strikeout night for the Rays. Mahtook saw his average drop to .177 on the season, missing out on an extended opportunity to showcase himself for the outfield next season.

LHP Drew Smyly pitched well against the Yankees for the third time this season, leaving with a 2-1 lead after six innings. He held a potent Yankees lineup to four hits in six innings and was pulled after just 87 pitches, but said he understood the decision and trusts his bullpen.

RHP Brad Boxberger took the loss for the third time in four appearances, inheriting a one-run lead, giving up three singles to tie the game, then a three-run home run to Gary Sanchez. An All-Star a year ago, he now has a 5.31 ERA and dropped to 4-3 with the loss.

1B Brad Miller came up with a two-out, two-run triple in the third inning to give the Rays a 2-1 lead, giving him 75 RBIs on the season. In the previous five games in which he had a triple, he also had a double, but the odd streak came to an end as he settled for a single in his second hit of the night.