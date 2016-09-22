FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 23, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Juniel Querecuto will be selected Thursday from Double-A Montgomery to provide infield depth in the final stretch of the season. Querecuto was with the Rays in spring training and brings versatility as a switch-hitter as well.

OF Steven Souza underwent successful hip surgery in Nashville on Wednesday and is expected to be able to return in time for spring training. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday as well.

RHP Alex Cobb struggled mightily in Wednesday's start, allowing nine hits in the first 14 batters he faced and leaving in the second inning after recording only four outs. He's focused on his recovery from Tommy John surgery as a whole and will try to bounce back next week in his final start of the season.

1B Brad Miller hit two solo home runs Wednesday, giving him 30 for the season and continuing what has been a surprisingly successful first season with the Rays, resetting the team's power records for shortstops before transitioning to first base.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
