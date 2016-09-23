LHP Blake Snell had his best start in two months, throwing five shutout innings and working out of jams early. Snell struck out six and scattered five hits over his five innings, making it through five innings after a run of short starts.

3B Juniel Querecuto made his major league debut, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts after a whirlwind 48 hours in which he was summoned from his native Venezuela to join the Rays. He'll get more work in the final 10 games of the year.

OF Corey Dickerson hit a solo home run, his 23rd of the season, getting home runs in consecutive games for the first time since April. He has five home runs in September, tying for the Rays team lead.

1B Brad Miller hit two home runs Wednesday for his eighth career multi-homer game in 485 career games. That's as many multi-homer games as Babe Ruth and Ted Williams had in their first 485 games. .

1B Brad Miller drove in the winning run in the first inning with an RBI single -- he's now at 78 RBIs in a breakout season while transitioning from shortstop to first base in the last month.

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 to raise his season average to .249, but was thrown out trying to steal second, ending a streak of 18 consecutive successful steal attempts.