September 25, 2016 / 1:51 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Mikie Mahtook had two hits, including his second home run of the season, but struck out in the ninth with the tying run at second base. Mahtook is hitting just .182, but a strong finish could help him as he battles for a bench role in 2017.

RHP Chris Archer set a franchise record with his 19th loss, and also lost his 11th straight decision against the Red Sox, the third-longest streak against Boston since 1913. His only real mistake was a two-run home run to David Ortiz, but that was enough to tag him with another loss.

RHP Danny Farquhar walked three batters in his one inning and still escaped without giving up a run, getting a key popout to finish the inning and keep the Rays within a run. He has lowered his ERA to 3.06 with effective pitching of late.

OF Corey Dickerson had a double, his 35th on the year, but couldn't come up with hits when the Rays needed them. With a runner at third in the fourth and one out, he grounded into a double play. Boston intentionally walked him in the ninth and the move worked to close out the game.

