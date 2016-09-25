FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 25, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Logan Forsythe had three strikeouts in his first four at-bats but hit a solo home run in the ninth inning -- his 20th homer this season. That's a career high and one shy of Gerald Williams' Rays record for home runs from the leadoff spot.

RHP Danny Farquhar gave up a two-out grand slam to Dustin Pedroia on Saturday in the seventh inning. Three of the runners were inherited, but the bullpen continues to struggle in high-leverage situations.

OF Corey Dickerson tied his career high with three hits -- he now has 33 extra-base hits since the All-Star break, ranking among the top five in the American League. He was thrown out trying to advance to third for the first out in the eighth.

RHP Matt Andriese gave up two runs in six innings on Saturday against the Red Sox, holding the opponent to two runs or less for the third start in a row. He lasted six innings for only the second time in his 10 starts since Aug. 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
