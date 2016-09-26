RF Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the first inning for his only hit of the game. Betts, who also reached base on a walk, is batting .321 this season -- tied with DH David Ortiz for second in the American League. Houston's Jose Altuve is batting .337.

2B Logan Forsythe went 1-for-5 with a run. His single in the eighth inning snapped a stretch in which 18 Rays batters failed to put the ball in play (16 strikeouts, one walk, one hit batter). Forsythe eventually scored in the inning off an RBI single from Brad Miller.

RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched just three innings against Boston, his shortest outing since Sept. 24, 2014. He gave up two runs on four hits and struck out three but he also walked three and threw 84 pitches.

CF Kevin Kiermaier left the game with a bruised left wrist after getting hit by a pitch from Eduardo Rodriguez in the third inning. Kiermaier is considered day-to-day.

3B Evan Longoria went 2-for-4, the only Rays player to have more than one hit Sunday, and tied his career high with 169 hits on the season. Longoria had 169 hits in 2010.