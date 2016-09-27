LHP Drew Smyly had been on a hot streak of sorts before Monday’s outing when his five-inning outing was deemed “OK” by manager Kevin Cash. Before taking the loss after allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out five, Smyly had been 5-1 over his last 12 starts and hadn’t lost since July 18 against Colorado. While Smyly wasn’t hit hard Monday night, the White Sox hit him just enough. Smyly limited the damage against sluggers like Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier to only an RBI single to Abreu, but surrendered sacrifice fly balls to Justin Morneau and Omar Narvaez.

RF Jaff Decker was one of the lone offensive bright spots for the Rays, going 3-for-4 with three singles and a run scored. Decker registered his first multi-hit game of the season and his first since 2015. His three-hit effort snapped a four-game, nine at-bat hitless streak, but came on a night when his teammates couldn’t get much going against White Sox pitching. “Obviously (the loss) wasn’t the best representation of what we think we’re capable of,” manager Kevin Cash said.

CF Kevin Kiermaier was held out of the starting lineup Monday after being hit in the left hand by a pitch Sunday. Manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier woke up more sore than he expected and felt it best to keep Kiermaier off his feet for one more day.

SS Alexei Ramirez had Jose Fernandez’s No. 16 written on his eye black during Monday’s game. Ramirez, who, like Fernandez, is Cuban, had the Rays hang a jersey bearing Fernandez’s name and number in the dugout for Monday night’s game a day after the Miami Marlins’ pitcher was killed in a boating accident. Ramirez also received a nice ovation from White Sox fans prior to his first at-bat. Ramirez spent eight seasons with the White Sox before signing with San Diego this season. He was released by the Padres earlier this month and was making his first visit back to U.S. Cellular Field.