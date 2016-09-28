RHP Alex Cobb hit another bump in the road in his comeback from Tommy John surgery, allowing eight runs in just three innings Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Cobb allowed three in the first, two in the second and three more in the third, including five runs on home runs by Melky Cabrera and Leury Garcia.

1B Brad Miller went 0-for-3 against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to end his hitting streak at seven games. During the streak, Miller hit .346 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs.

CF Kevin Kiermaier missed his second straight game with a bruised left wrist, which occurred when he was hit by a pitch Sunday by Boston Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. X-rays on the wrist came back negative. Since Aug. 27, a span of 27 games, Kiermaier has hit .314 with a .390 on-base percentage and .495 slugging percentage, raising his batting average from .219 to .247 and on-base percentage from .307 to .332.

C Curt Casali broke out of a slump by going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in the Rays' loss Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Entering the game, Casali had hit just .179 with a .233 on-base percentage and .214 slugging percentage in nine games since being recalled Sept. 1 for his second stint with Tampa Bay this season. Before his homer in the fourth inning, Casali had just one home run in his previous 109 at-bats.