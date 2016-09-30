LHP Blake Snell had no decision in a rain-shortened 2 2/3 inning start on Wednesday. He did not return when the game resumed following a one-hour, 16-minute rain delay. But Rays manager Kevin Cash remains pleased with his development. "We've seen him grow a little bit, we've seen him struggle, which we anticipated," Cash said. "He's handled the bulk of those struggles and he's still continuing to evolve into a really good young starting pitcher."

RHP Chris Archer (8-19, 4.02 ERA) starts in Thursday's scheduled series finale at U.S. Cellular Field looking to avoid becoming the major league's 202nd 20-plus game loser in a season. His 19 losses are a club record as well as most in the majors, one ahead of White Sox RHP James Shields (18).

RHP Eddie Gamboa (0-2) suffered his second straight loss after working three full innings and allowing one run on two hits. He struck out two and walked one. Gamboa has a 1.58 ERA and seven strikeouts over his last six games.

CF Kevin Kiermaier was back in the Rays lineup on Wednesday after missing two games with a hand injury. "When he's not out there it shows up not just in center, he shows up with the corner outfielders because he covers so much ground," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Kiermaier went 0-for-4 and grounded into a game-ending double play.

RHP Chase Whitley will get Tampa Bay's final start of the season on Sunday at Texas. "He's deserving of it," manager Kevin Cash said. "He's had a long road back here. We didn't have starts for him when he came back just because of the amount of starters. He's done really well, he's probably exceeded some of our exceptions from a results standpoints." Whitley has no record and a 1.74 ERA in four starts.