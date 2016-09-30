RF Mikie Mahtook went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two runs. He has three doubles, two home runs and five runs over his past seven games.

RHP Chris Archer (9-19) snapped a two-game losing streak while allowing three runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings for the win Thursday against the White Sox. He walked two, struck out five and also avoided a 20-loss season. "It was a nice way to finish the season," Archer said. "I was most pleased with getting deep into the game and getting a team win." Archer also topped 200 innings for the second time in his five-year career, finishing at 201 2/2 innings. He went 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA in his final eight starts and is 3-0 in five career starts against Chicago.

CF Kevin Kiermaier was 3-for-5 and is batting .327 with two doubles, a triple, five homers, 11 RBIs and 16 runs over his past 25 games. He collected his eighth three-hit game of the year Thursday.

SS Alexei Ramirez registered his 29th multi-hit game of the season and third in 14 games since signing with Tampa Bay on Sept. 8. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.