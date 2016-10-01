2B Logan Forsythe was given Friday night off as he continues to struggle. Forsythe came into the game one for his last 18 and six for his last 47. Manager Kevin Cash said he just wanted to give Forsythe a breather. He did pinch hit in the ninth inning and struck out, lowering his average to .265.

RHP Matt Andriese took the loss Friday night, but he’s still 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA in his last four starts. The two homers he allowed marked just the third time this season he has allowed at least two homers in a game. He also walked just one batter, the seventh time he has walked one or less in a start. “I think I proved to some people that with my last four or five starts that I do belong in the rotation,” he said. “I know I can give our team a chance to win if given the opportunity day in and day out.”

RHP Erasmo Ramirez pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday night, giving up a hit and striking out one. The outing moved him past Houston’s Chris Devenski for most relief innings this year in the American League. Ramirez has now thrown 84 innings, 1/3 more than Devenski.

3B Evan Longoria set a career high in base hits with his sixth-inning RBI double on Friday night. It was the 170th hit for Longoria, who had 169 in 2010. The double was also the 300th in Longoria’s career. He added to his totals with another hit in the eighth inning -- also a double. He’s the first player in Tampa Bay history to reach 300 doubles. “They’re cool,” Longoria said of the records. “I guess when it’s all said and done, you look back on and remember. But right now, I‘m just trying to go out and win and finish strong.”