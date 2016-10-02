RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed one run in six innings and finished the season undefeated in his final seven road starts. He went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in his road starts since the All-Star break and said he feels like he has something to build on for 2017, especially after reaching double figures in wins for the first time in his career. "It's a cool thing to have double-digit wins," Odorizzi said. "It took the last game of the year to get it, but 10 wins is definitely very, very nice."

OF Corey Dickerson continued his strong finish to the season with a 1-for-2 night that included a three-run homer in the third. Dickerson is 31 for his last 88 with eight doubles, six home runs and 16 RBIs. The homer allowed Dickerson to match his career high with 24. "I really just try to be myself, try to be me and know what I do works," he said. "That's what got me here, and that's what had me have good years. I started doing that and being a little more consistent."

CF Kevin Kiermaier exited the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a left calf contusion. Kiermaier hurt his leg trying to run down a homer hit by Texas catcher Robinson Chirinos. He was replaced by Jaff Decker. Kiermaier was hit by a pitch in the leg in the first inning by Texas starter Colby Lewis.

3B Evan Longoria will be just the fourth active player to compete in at least 160 games in four straight seasons if he plays on Sunday. Prince Fielder, Adrian Gonzalez and Ichiro Suzuki have also accomplished the feat.

3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 with an RBI grounder in the third inning. The hit gave him 172 on the season, extending his career-high number. He had 169 in 2010.