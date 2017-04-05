SS Daniel Robertson made his major league debut Tuesday, playing most of the game as a designated hitter. He went 0-for-4, but the team put him in the field for the ninth inning, giving up the DH. Robertson got two chances in the field, converting both. The Rays are looking at him as an option at short until Matt Duffy is healthy.

OF Steven Souza Jr. will get a look as the leadoff hitter against lefties this season, and his first try Tuesday wasn't bad. He had two infield singles, neither of which got past the pitcher, but on a night when the Rays managed five hits as a team, he tried to give the team a spark.

RHP Jake Odorizzi lost only once after the All-Star break last year, but he took his first loss of the season Tuesday, giving up seven hits and four earned runs in six innings against the Yankees. Most of the damage was done in the third, when he yielded five hits in a span of seven hitters. Manager Kevin Cash said Odorizzi pitched well and just didn't get the results in one inning.

3B Evan Longoria reached base three times, walking twice and getting the Rays' only single that actually left the infield Tuesday. He is sporting a full beard at the start of the season, but it hasn't hurt his hitting, as he is at .500 after two games, including a home run in Sunday's opener.