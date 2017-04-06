C Derek Norris came through with a clutch two-out, two-run single, then had a rare stolen base -- the first by a Rays catcher since 2014 -- to set himself up to score on a two-out single Wednesday against the Yankees. Norris is hitting just .182 so far, but he has handled the Rays pitchers well in his first three games with the team.

RHP Alex Cobb made a strong first start as he continues his return from 2015 Tommy John surgery. He lasted 5 2/3 innings and held the Yankees to one run on four hits, a major improvement from the 8.52 ERA he carried at the end of last season. His career ERA against the Yankees remains under 3.00, among baseball's best.

RHP Alex Colome pitched the ninth inning for his second save in three games Wednesday as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-1. Colome saw two hard-hit singles bounce off his glove but got a double play to erase the first and a popout to end the game. He continues to be the most reliable arm in the Rays' bullpen.

DH Corey Dickerson, the team's new leadoff hitter against right-handers, opened the first inning with a solo home run and added an RBI single in the next inning Wednesday against the Yankees. He lacks the speed of most leadoff hitters, but after hitting 24 home runs last season, he should bring more power to the leadoff spot than most teams possess.