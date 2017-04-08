OF Steven Souza is playing well as the leadoff batter against lefties, reaching base twice Friday and getting a two-run double in the sixth to give the Rays the lead back. He's hitting .389 through five games, though he had a costly error in the field.

RHP Alex Colome got a four-out save Friday, closing out a long night for the Rays bullpen after starter Matt Andriese lasted only four innings. Colome closed out the eighth after the Jays had pulled within a run, then went 1-2-3 in the ninth.

DH Corey Dickerson came off the bench with two key hits, sparking the rally in the sixth with a double and raising his batting average to .438. He'll still bat leadoff against right-handers, but came through with a big pinch-hit in Friday's win.

3B Evan Longoria hit his second home run in five games to get the offense started in Friday's win. -- He's now hitting .313 and leads the team with five RBIs and five walks.