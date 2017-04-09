OF Mallex Smith reached base all five times and stole two bases, leading off the 11th with a double and scoring the winning run. Smith's speed can be a difference-maker, and continued success could put him in a leadoff role soon.

CF Mookie Betts rejoined the team Saturday after missing the previous two games with an illness. He did not play, though he was available to pinch hit. Manager John Farrell anticipates that Betts will be in the starting lineup Sunday. "He's certainly not 100 percent yet," Farrell said.

RHP Chris Archer pitched well for the second straight start, holding Toronto's potent lineup to two runs on five hits in 7 2/3 innings while striking out eight. His slider was working well and he went to it often -- his first two starts show he's not the same pitcher that lost 19 games last season.

2B Brad Miller reached base four times, including four walks, getting an RBI for his bases-loaded walkoff walk in the 11th. Miller's only hitting .208 so far, but is getting on base and making plays while adjusting to second base defensively.

OF Kevin Kiermaier went 0-for-5 on the day his Gold Glove bobbleheads were given out to fans, dropping his season average to .217. Kiermaier reached on a walk, but has yet to get in synch offensively while hitting second in the lineup.