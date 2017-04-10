SS Daniel Robertson got his first start at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with stellar defense. More of that and the rookie will take regular starts away from Tim Beckham, who is hitting just .143 with zero RBIs on the season.

OF Steven Souza continues his torrid start, adding a three-run home run Sunday and raising his season average to .417 with a six-game hitting streak and six RBIs in the last three games. Amazingly, he has only two strikeouts in 24 at-bats.

RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up two runs on two hits in the first inning Sunday, then dominated the rest of the way, facing the minimum from the second to sixth inning and facing the minimum over those five innings. He bounced back nicely from an opening loss to the Yankees.

OF Kevin Kiermaier had his first career ejection arguing a called third strike late in the game, but he went 3-for-4 with a run scored to raise his season average to .296. His speed on the basepaths and defensively is a game-changer for the Rays.