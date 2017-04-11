LHP Blake Snell will starts Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Snell is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four career outings against the Yankees. He began the season by allowing five runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings during a loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

RF Steven Souza Jr. entered Monday with a .476 average (10-for-21) off New York RHP Michael Pineda. His average dropped to .416 against Pineda after he grounded out three times. Souza also has four home runs off Pineda, including two on April 24 in New York. Souza's two-home run against Pineda occurred during a game in which the Rays slugged four home runs but also struck out nine times in five innings.

RHP Alex Cobb made his seventh start since returning from Tommy John surgery on Sept. 2 during Monday's loss at New York. Despite a final line of four earned runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings, Cobb was satisfied with how he pitched, especially since he was able to get past "God Bless America," which is played at Yankee Stadium during the seventh-inning stretch. "When you're in Yankee Stadium and 'God Bless America' comes on and you're still on the mound' you're doing a good job." Cobb was on the opposing end of a potential no-hitter Monday, but in his last start at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11, 2014, he took a no-hitter into the eighth before Chris Young broke it up and hit the game-winning home run in the ninth in New York's 5-4 victory.

3B Evan Longoria doubled with two outs in the seventh inning to end New York RHP Michael Pineda's perfect game bid Monday. Although Longoria has hit many Yankees pitchers well, Pineda was not one of them. The double was only Longoria's seventh hit in 38 at-bats off Pineda. After reaching second, Longoria tipped his cap toward the mound to express how much he thought of Pineda's stuff. "You kind of know what he's gonna throw for the most part," Longoria said. "You're kind of guessing first-pitch fastball, first-pitch slider. Those are the only two that he was executing. I had just guessed slider on that pitch, and he made a mistake. It was the one that he had left up."