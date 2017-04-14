LF Mallex Smith exited Thursday's game with a tight right hamstring after the top of the third inning. Smith reached on an infield single in the top of the second on a close play at first base and was caught between second and third in a rundown. He will be re-evaluated Friday when the Rays arrive in Boston and is considered day-to-day. "I don't think this will keep me sidelined for too long," Smith said. "I just got to see how it feels tomorrow. That would tell me a lot more."

RHP Chris Archer will look to stop an 11-game losing streak against the Red Sox when he starts Friday at Fenway Park. According to baseball-reference.com, it is the third-longest since 1913. The only ones longer belong to Dick Fowler (12) of the Philadelphia A's and Bullet Joe Bush (14) also of the A's. Fowler dropped 12 straight decisions against the Red Sox from 1948-1952 while Bush's streak occurred from 1914-1917.

RHP Matt Andriese allowed one run and five hits in six innings but took the no-decision Thursday. He constantly pitched with men on but wiggled out of trouble. "I just battled out there," he said. "I kind of got myself in some tough situations and made a good pitch when I needed to."

INF Rickie Weeks was not in the lineup Thursday after getting into a violent collision with New York OF Brett Gardner during the sixth inning Wednesday. Weeks is considered day-to-day and manager Kevin Cash said he was sore and available if needed.

OF Colby Rasmus (hip surgery) is close to resuming a rehab assignment. The team's medical staff is figuring out where to send him and when they do, the rehab assignment could take place this weekend. Rasmus began a rehab assignment with Class A Port Charlotte last week but it was halted when he collided with another outfielder.

SS Tim Beckham was not in the starting lineup Thursday for the first time after committing an error in Wednesday's ugly loss. But manager Kevin Cash said it was more about keeping INF Daniel Robertson in the lineup. Beckham is batting .154 (4-for-26) with 10 strikeouts.