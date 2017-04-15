OF Mallex Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a tight left hamstring, an injury suffered Thursday night in New York. Smith said he didn't expect an extended absence, but he was reportedly set to return to the minors when Colby Rasmus is activated next week.

RHP Chris Archer, making his third start of the season and facing fellow opening day starter Rick Porcello, ended his 11-game losing streak against the Red Sox with a solid-enough 5 2/3-inning effort in Friday night's 10-5 win over Boston. A 19-game loser in 2016, Archer raised his 2017 record to 2-0, with a 2.21 ERA. "I really don't think about that stuff. Every year is a new year," Archer said of ending the streak.

RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in his two 2017 starts, faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of the series Saturday. He is 3-3 lifetime against Boston but just 1-3 with a 6.08 ERA in eight career starts at Fenway Park. Current Red Sox hitters have some impressive numbers against Odorizzi, led by Dustin Pedroia's 10-for-26 (.385) with two homers and three RBIs.

RHP Brad Boxberger was transferred from the 10- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Peterson and will now eligible to return June 1.

2B Brad Miller hit his fourth career home run on Friday off Rick Porcello, tying him with Jose Bautista and Jacoby Ellsbury for the most off the right-hander. He reached base four times for the second time in this young season.

1B Logan Morrison, 8-for-22 against Rick Porcello coming into the game, doubled his first time up and hit his first career grand slam in his second at-bat. It was his team's first grand slam since Corey Dickerson hit one last May 11 and the first against the Red Sox since Matt Joyce in 2012. It was his sixth career game of four-plus RBIs but first since June 13, 2015.