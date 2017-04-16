RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit in the first inning but then left the game after throwing one pitch in the second with left hamstring tightness. He winced on the first pitch of the second and was then removed after throwing two pitches under the watchful eye of the trainer and manager Kevin Cash. Odorizzi will hit the 10-day disabled list but Cash didn't think his absence will be a long one.

-RHP Alex Cobb, off to a 1-1 start that has seen him pitch to a 3.46 ERA, faces the Red Sox in Boston on Sunday. Cobb went 7 1/3 innings at New York in his last start, his longest outing since returning from Tommy John surgery. He is 3-3 with a 3.46 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, all of that pre-surgery. He is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA in four career starts at Fenway Park. The current Red Sox roster has one home run -- by Mitch Moreland -- in 67 at-bats against Cobb.

RHP Chase Whitley will be summoned from the minor leagues to replace injured RHP Jake Odorizzi.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez relieved injured RHP Jake Odorizzi and, given as much time as he needed to warm up, yielded a home run to Mitch Moreland on his first pitch. But a double by Moreland in the fourth was the only other hit against Ramirez over four innings. He struck out two and didn't walk anyone, throwing 46 pitches, helping out a bullpen that could have been wiped out because the starter pitched one inning.

DH Rickie Weeks Jr, returned to the lineup after missing two games with neck and shoulder stiffness resulting from his collision with Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees Wednesday. He struck out three times and drew a walk.

3B Evan Longoria came into the game 1-for-21 with eight strikeouts lifetime against Chris Sale and delivered an RBI single in his second at-bat. He struck out in the sixth, making him 2-for-24 lifetime against the left-hander. It was his 96th career RBI against the Red Sox, third-most among active players. Robinson Cano has 114 and Jose Bautista 99.