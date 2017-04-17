LHP Blake Snell makes his first start at Fenway Park on Monday morning. The 24-year-old southpaw is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox, holding them to two runs on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in a loss last Aug. 22. Snell (0-1, 3.18 ERA) held the Yankees to two runs on two hits with three walks and a strikeout in a 4 2/3-inning no-decision last Wednesday. Marco Hernandez (3-for-3), Chris Young (1-for-1) and Andrew Benintendi (0-for-1) each an RBI against Snell while Mookie Betts is 0-for-5.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (left hamstring tightness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after leaving Saturday's start in the second inning. Odorizzi told reporters he felt a grab in his hamstring and believes he will be ready to return in 10 days. Coming in, Odorizzi's left hamstring had been bruised after being hit with a batted ball from Jose Bautista last Sunday. RHP Chase Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his place.

RHP Alex Cobb made a bit of personal history Sunday against the Red Sox, but not the good kind. For the first time in 89 career starts, the Boston native failed to record at least one strikeout. "That was probably a little bit lack of command on his part and credit to the Red Sox," manager Kevin Cash said. Cobb also surrendered 11 hits, the most he's given up since Aug. 18 2012 (12 vs. Angels). Cobb allowed four runs and walked one in his five innings.

2B Brad Miller continues to hit Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz well, touching him for two hits -- including a two-run triple -- on Sunday. Miller finished 1-for-4 after entering the day 6-for-13 with a home run against Pomeranz.

RHP Chase Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday following RHP Jake Odorizzi's injury. Whitley did not pitch in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

3B Evan Longoria was the Rays' designated hitter Sunday after asking for a day off his feet. Longoria and manager Kevin Cash both agreed Sunday's game was the optimal day for a brief DH stint. Longoria went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.