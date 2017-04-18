LHP Blake Snell had some good and some bad in Monday's outing against the Red Sox. Snell (0-2) was tagged for four runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings in his first career start at Fenway Park. He threw 102 pitches. "Still some good, still some not so good," manager Kevin Cash said. "The pitch count is the thing -- he's got to get the ball over the plate. ... He did settle down and make some big pitches and really battled through to get where he got."

RF Steven Souza Jr. was 1-for-4 with a double and drove in his team-leading ninth and 10th runs Monday against the Red Sox. Souza had an RBI groundout in the first inning and added an RBI single with the bases loaded in the seventh. He is tied with Logan Morrison for the team lead in RBIs. He improved his career average at Fenway Park to .308 (20-for-65) with 10 RBIs.

2B Brad Miller made a simple mistake that proved very costly Monday against the Red Sox. He dropped what should have been an easy final out on a ball tossed to him by SS Tim Beckham in the third, and the Red Sox wound up scoring three runs in the inning en route to a one-run victory. "Just didn't catch the ball and it ended up costing us three runs and ended up being the difference in the game," Miller said. Miller (1-for-4, double) had a chance at redemption in the seventh, coming up to bat with the bases loaded and one out, but he struck out swinging. "Any time you make a mistake, you want to keep fighting and keep battling," Miller said. "Just couldn't get it done off (Robbie Ross Jr.) there with the bases loaded."

RHP Matt Andriese gets the ball for Tuesday's opener of a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers. Andriese (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is coming off a strong start against the Yankees in New York when he allowed just one run on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a six-inning no-decision. The 27-year-old is 1-1 with a 5.73 ERA in five career games (one start) against the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Ian Kinsler is 2-for-5 with a double off of Andriese.