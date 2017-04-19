C Derek Norris went 2-for-4 with a key RBI to extend the Rays lead late, providing a spark to help Tampa Bay end a three-game losing streak. Norris is only hitting .200, but picked up his fifth RBI and did so with two outs as well.

OF Kevin Kiermaier finally got his first RBI of 2017 with a double in his 57th at-bat of the season. Kiermaier, known for his Gold Glove defense, has struggled at the plate, his average dropping to .241 with a 1-for-5 night on Tuesday.

RHP Matt Andriese was superb in his third start of the season, holding the Tigers to four hits and one run while striking out five for his first win of the season. Andriese lasted into the seventh inning to take pressure off a struggling bullpen.

SS Tim Beckham, who got his first RBI of the season with a home run Sunday, added a two-run shot Tuesday and singled and scored in the seventh. Beckham, filling in for Matt Duffy as the primary shortstop, raised his season average to .227 with the two hits.