RHP Austin Pruitt, who has struggled as a rookie, pitched exceptionally well, throwing 3 1/3 innings of scoreless one-hit relief while striking out five for his first major-league win. His ERA is still 10.00, but he showed why the Rays have confidence he can pitch his way out of his early struggles.

RHP Chris Archer struck out nine batters but gave up three runs in the fifth inning, finishing with four runs allowed on seven hits. A defensive miscue led to two of the runs, and Archer's ERA remains just 3.20 after four promising starts.

OF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 and scored four runs, helping make up for a costly three-run mistake in center field where he missed a two-out line drive. Kiermaier has raised his batting average to .274 with a strong week at the plate.

3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, getting a key two-run single and then a double in the bottom of the ninth to key the Rays' late rally. Longoria made a superb play in the field as well, allowing a bunt pop to drop so he could turn a double play.