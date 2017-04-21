OF Steven Souza came a single short of hitting for the cycle, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. He's reached base multiple times in 12 games this season, which ties him with the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo for the most in the majors. In his last 28 games going back to last season, he's hitting .363 with 21 RBIs.

OF Kevin Kiermaier continued his strong hitting with a 2-for-3 night, including his first home run of the season. He reached on a walk as well and was back to his usual stellar defense after a three-run miscue in Wednesday's win.

RHP Chase Whitley made his second appearance of the season and pitched well, throwing three innings of one-hit scoreless relief. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, he has a 0.00 ERA with three strikeouts Thursday.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez pitched well in his first start in more than a year, holding Detroit to one run on two hits in five innings. Ramirez is filling in for Jake Odorizzi, who is out with a hamstring injury, but has shown himself a capable starter and reliever over the past two seasons.