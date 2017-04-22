RHP Ryan Garton was recalled from Triple-A Durham to join the Rays bullpen, which now does not have a left-hander. Garton, 27, pitched extensively last season for Tampa Bay, going 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA. He pitched well in Durham, with a 1.35 ERA in five appearances with a win and a save and 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

DH Corey Dickerson led off the game with a home run, his fourth of the season and second to lead off a game. He's hitting .317 and following up on the surprising power numbers he showed last season in his first year with the Rays.

LHP Xavier Cedeno was placed on the 10-day disabled list after the game with forearm tightness. He's struggled in the opening weeks of the season, with a 3.86 ERA and allowing opponents to hit .364 against him in 2.1 innings.

3B Evan Longoria hit a solo home run, his third this season, but had a rough game defensively. He was credited with a throwing error, then bobbled a ground ball as he looked to throw home with the bases loaded in a tie game in the seventh.