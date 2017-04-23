FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
April 23, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 4 months ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Austin Pruitt had a second straight stellar outing, earning the win in relief Saturday after throwing 2 1/3 perfect innings. Pruitt had struggled badly entering the week, but has thrown 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in his last two appearances.

3B Evan Longoria hit two doubles and drove in two runs Saturday, continuing a solid week at the plate and bouncing back after a rough game defensively in Friday's loss. Longoria is tied for second on the team with 12 RBIs.

SS Tim Beckham had three hits out of the No. 9 hole, scoring twice and providing a spark from the bottom of the order. His defense has picked up as well, as he turned two double plays in the field.

