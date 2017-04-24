RHP Chih-Wei Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham to help a depleted bullpen, and while he warmed up in the 10th inning, he did not pitch Sunday. Hu would have started Sunday in Durham, so he'll be available for long relief during the Rays' series at Baltimore.

RHP Alex Colome was tasked with pulling off a six-out save Sunday and gave up the tying run in the ninth. The run was unearned thanks to a passed ball, so his season ERA remains 0.00, but the blown save was disappointing as the Rays try to push through a bullpen dealing with four pitchers on the disabled list.

OF Kevin Kiermaier, who had left in the middle of the previous two games due to illness, was a late-game defensive replacement Sunday, playing the final three innings in the field and popping out in the ninth inning. He looks to be ready to return to his usual role in centerfield Monday in Baltimore.

RHP Tommy Hunter was placed on the 10-day disabled list -- the 11th player there for the Rays, most in the majors. Hunter strained his calf in Saturday's game trying to cover first on a ground ball.