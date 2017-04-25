RHP Chih-Wei Hu made his major league debut after the eighth-inning rain delay. He became the first Taiwan-born player in Rays history and went one scoreless inning. "It's amazing. This is my first time (in relief). I think I threw OK today," he said.

RF Steven Souza Jr. got a nice present on his 28th birthday Monday -- earning the honor as American League Player of the Week. He hit two homers with nine RBIs and banged out 12 hits overall, hitting .414 during the week. But he injured his elbow trying to jump at the fence to catch LF Hyun Soo Kim's homer in the sixth. X-rays were negative, but he's day-to-day. "My elbow got caught on the back side, just kind of slammed into the bar behind the pad. It's a bruise on the bone on the inside," Souza said, adding he would not have been able to bat in the ninth when his time came. He was due up next.

RHP Chris Archer had not given up a home run this season after allowing 30 last year. He kept the Orioles quiet there again until they hit three homers in two innings and rallied for a 6-3 victory Monday to hand the right-hander his first loss this season. "They did a good job of capitalizing on some mistakes. I wish I could have done a little bit more got a few more outs and gave up few less runs," he said.

LF Corey Dickerson is starting to make a habit of leading off the first inning with a homer. He did it on Friday at home versus the Astros and repeated the feat on Monday in Baltimore, starting the game with a homer on RHP Ubaldo Jimenez's fifth pitch.

LF Shane Peterson has been giving the Rays a boost on offense in recent games. He did it again Monday with a key two-run double in the fourth inning against the Orioles, giving the Rays a 3-1 lead. He now has a six-game hitting streak but still got pinch-hit for in the sixth inning when LHP Vidal Nuno was on the mound.

CF Kevin Kiermaier still is not feeling perfect but doing much better after spending the weekend dealing with some kind of virus. Kiermaier left two games early and did not start Sunday but said Monday he is doing a lot better and played the whole game.