RHP Austin Pruitt was named the spot starter Tuesday against Baltimore after RHP Erasmo Ramirez was scratched because of uncertain weather conditions. Pruitt was a starter in the minors and made eight appearances out of the bullpen for the Rays this season. Pruitt pitched through a steady mist of rain and threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out three.

RF Steven Souza Jr. wore a brace on his right elbow but was back in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles. Souza suffered the injury Monday while scaling the wall in an attempt to haul back a home run by Orioles LF Hyun Soo Kim. He underwent X-rays after the game that revealed a bone bruise, but no fractures. Souza was named American League Player of the Week on Monday. "I feel good enough and am ready to play," Souza said. "I knew it wasn't significant." He went 3 for 5 and is batting .349.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) was expected to throw live batting practice Tuesday, but the wet weather in Baltimore derailed those plans. Instead, he will throw on the field Wednesday. "We could have done it in the cage, but we're pretty confident we are going to get good weather tomorrow," manager Kevin Cash said. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list after leaving a start on April 15 in the second inning.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was scratched as the starter due to the uncertain weather conditions but was available out of bullpen Tuesday against Orioles. Ramirez was supposed to get his second start since joining the rotation to fill in for Jake Odorizzi, who is on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Instead, Austin Pruitt stepped in as the starter. Manager Kevin Cash said Ramirez will be available out of the bullpen for the series finale Wednesday.

LHP Xavier Cedeno (forearm) is expected to be examined Dr. James Andrews later in the week. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the team has not been able to put together a timeline for his potential return. "He's going to be out for a while," Cash said. "We're continuing to go through the rehab process."

OF Colby Rasmus (groin) got the day off Tuesday for his rehab assignment at Double-A Montgomery. The plan now is for him to play Wednesday and Thursday, manager Kevin Cash said. "Then, we'll revisit it and see how he feels," Cash said. "All the reports say all is going well."