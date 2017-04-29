OF Mikie Mahtook was traded to the Tigers in January. The deal was completed Friday when the Rays received RHP Drew Smith, a hard-throwing reliver who will join the Class A Charlotte Stone Crabs. He was a third-round draft pick in 2015 and 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA in seven games with Class A Lakeland.

OF Mallex Smith (strained right hamstring) was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Durham. In eight games with the Rays, he batted .273/.318/.360.

C Luke Maile had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday when C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was designated for assignment. Maile was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on April 6 and assigned to Triple-A Buffalo, where batted .195 (8-for-41) in 12 games. He will backup C Russell Martin and started Friday's game against the Rays, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Matt Andriese (1-0, 3.88 ERA) will be trying for his second win of the season Saturday when he faces the struggling Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed three runs and two home runs in a no-decision Sunday against the Astros. He allowed six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings. It was the 18th consecutive start in which he had pitched six or fewer innings. He has allowed 20 homers in 83 2/3 innings pitched since the 2016 All-Star break. He is 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA in eight career outings (four starts) against Toronto. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA in two starts at Rogers Centre, going 3 2/3 innings and three innings in those starts.

LHP Xavier Cedeno (forearm tightness) received a PRP/stem cell injection Friday from Dr. James Andrews. The procedure means Cedeno will be sidelined for a month. The Rays hope that he will return in the second half of the season.

OF Colby Rasmus (hip surgery) will rejoin the Rays on Monday at the earliest. He will continue his rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Montgomery through the weekend. He is 1-for-16 in five games.