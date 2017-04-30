OF Steven Souza Jr. (left hand contusion) left a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday in the seventh inning after being hit on the left hand by RHP Joe Biagini. X-rays were negative and the injury was diagnosed as a contusion. Souza is listed as day to day and will be evaluated in the next 24 hours. He was 1-for-2 with a walk and is batting .330 with four homers and 17 RBIs this season.

RHP Chris Archer allowed three home runs in a span of five batters in the sixth and seventh innings Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, a 6-3 loss. He has not allowed a home run in his first 30 1/3 innings of the season. Archer leads the majors with 127 starts since June 1, 2013. He will be pitching the rubber match of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. He is 6-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 20 career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in nine starts at the Rogers Centre. He has allowed two or fewer runs against the Blue Jays in six straight starts and in 11 of his past 12. He allowed five hits, three walks and two runs with eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings on April 8 in his first start against Toronto this season. He did not factor in the decision, a 3-2 win for the Rays.

C Jesus Sucre had an RBI single in the first inning of a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. It was his fifth career RBI against Toronto.

RHP Matt Andriese allowed five hits, three walks and four runs (three earned) and had four strikeouts in seven innings Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He ended a string of 18 consecutive starts in which he had not pitched past the sixth inning with his 105-pitch outing. He allowed a two-run homer to Toronto 1B Justin Smoak in the sixth inning.

INF Tim Beckham was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday to end an eight-game hitting streak. He batted .370 during the streak (12-for-33) and also has hit in 11 of his past 13 games, going 17-for-49 (.345). He also made a throwing error from shortstop in the first inning Saturday that allowed a run to score.