RF Steven Souza Jr. (left-hand contusion) did not play Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and is listed as day-to-day. He came out of the 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays Saturday after being hit on the hand by a pitch from RHP Joe Biagini. X-rays were negative.

RHP Chris Archer did not factor in the decision Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It is his 11th no decision in 21 career starts against the Blue Jays. He allowed four hits, two walks and one run in 7 1/3 innings. He is 6-4 with a 3.06 ERA in his career against Toronto. With five strikeouts Sunday, he has had at least five strikeouts in all six starts this season. His season best is nine against the Detroit Tigers on April 19.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (strained left hamstring) will come off the disabled list Monday to pitch the opener of a four-game home-and-home series against the Marlins. The first two games are in Miami. He will become the sixth pitcher to make 100 career starts for the Rays. He was injured in the second inning of his start against the Boston Red Sox April 15. He is 2-1 with a 4.29 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins. In his only career start at Marlins Park on May 24, he became the fourth pitcher in Rays history to get the game-winning RBI and the winning decision in the same game.

CF Kevin Kiermaier was 0-for-4 Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and struck out three times. He finished the series 1-for-14 and is hitless in his past 13 at-bats. Over his past eight games, he is 1-for-32 with 13 strikeouts.

INF Rickie Weeks struck out four times Sunday in the 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It is the fourth time in his career that he has worn the golden sombrero, but the first time since May 19, 2012. He has struck out 19 of his past 39 plate appearances.

3B Evan Longoria was 0-for-4 in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and is in a 3-for-30 (.100) slump.

OF Colby Rasmus (hip surgery) was 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk Sunday for Double-A Montgomery, where he was 2-for-20 on his rehabilitation assignment. He is expected to rejoin the Rays Monday in Miami but probably will not be activated until later in the week.