RHP Ryan Garton (0-1, 11.57 ERA) was sent down to Triple-A Durham on Monday when the Rays activated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the disabled list. Garton, 27, was a 34th-round pick of the Rays in 2012. He made his big-league debut last year and has yet to get a full opportunity. Now he will go back to Durham to await another chance.

RHP Jake Odorizzi came off the disabled list on Monday and pitched effectively vs. the Marlins. Odorizzi, who had been out since April 15 due to a strained left hamstring, allowed just two hits, one walk and two runs, one earned, in five innings. He wasn't involved in the decision.

RHP Alex Cobb (1-2, 4.66).will start on Tuesday against the Marlins. Cobb, 29, grew up in Vero Beach, which is halfway between Miami and Tampa Bay. He has a 37-27 career record with a 3.50 ERA. However, elbow surgery restricted him to just five starts last season (1-2, 8.59 ERA), and he is off to a slow again this year through five outings.

3B Patrick Leonard, 24, was named the International League Player of the Month. He leads the Triple-A league with a .412 batting average, and no IL hitter is within 50 points. Leonard reached base on 11 consecutive plate appearances last week and became the first Durham Bulls player to earn a monthly IL honor since J.D. Martin in July 2013.