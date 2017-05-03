LHP Blake Snell, 24, makes his 25th career start Wednesday, pitching against the Marlins. Snell, the 52nd player selected in the 2011 MLB Draft, has a 6-10 career record with a 3.51 ERA. His biggest problem is that he has failed to last longer than five innings in four straight starts and eight of his past nine. Since the start of last season, he has averaged 18.9 pitches per innings, the least-efficient count in the major leagues.

RHP Alex Cobb (2-2) was efficient against the Marlins, allowing four hits and two walks, striking out two. He was able to pitch well despite a blister on his right middle finger. "It wasn't a bad one," Cobb said. "It was a little bit tender when I was gripping the ball. But it didn't get too hot. It was fine to keep pitching."

OF Shane Peterson was designated for assignment. Peterson, 29, was hitting .263 with a .712 OPS. In 38 at-bats, he produced two doubles, one homer and six RBIs. The left-handed hitter was a second-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals out of Long Beach State.

3B Evan Longoria, a three-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner, missed his second straight game (foot). The 31-year-old Longoria has been exceptionally durable of late, playing at least 160 games in each of the past four seasons. He slugged 21, 22, 32 and 36 homers in those four years and has a career .831 OPS. Longoria is the signature Rays player, a big part of their organization since they drafted him in the first round in 2006. He made his major league debut two years later and has been going strong ever since.

OF Colby Rasmus (hip surgery) was activated. The Rays signed him in January knowing that he likely would not be ready for the start of the season. But then, while playing a rehab game in the minors, he collided with a fellow outfielder, setting him back for at least a week. Rasmus, 30, was the St. Louis Cardinals' first-round pick in 2005, signing out of a high school in Alabama. Rasmus, in his eighth big-league season, has also played with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros. He has a career .744 OPS.

1B Logan Morrison hit a homer Tuesday, his sixth of the season. Morrison hit the homer against his original franchise, the Marlins. He was drafted by the Marlins in 2005 and remained with the franchise throughout the 2013 season. So far, he is 11-for-19 in his career against the Marlins.