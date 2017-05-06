2B Daniel Robertson was the front-end of back-to-back home runs with C Derek Norris Friday and has home run in his past three games and three home runs in his past eight games. During that eight-game span Robertson has a .414 on-base percentage and .636 slugging percentage.

RHP Chris Archer had his third no decision against Toronto in three starts this season. He had a season-high 11 strikeouts in six innings on Friday, but gave up a game-tying two-run homer to Kendrys Morales in the top of the seventh inning. "I felt confident that I [could] get him out," Archer said.

CF Kevin Kiermaier continued his struggles at the plate going 0-for-2 Friday, but he was hit on the hand by a fast ball from Francisco Liriano and pulled from the game. He is scheduled to have X-Rays. "He got me good," Kiermaier said. "I could throw, but I tried doing a swing about 20-30 percent and it didn't feel good turning my wrist over."

3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-4 with a run scored Friday to push his average up to .221 this season. His third hit of the game was also the 1000th of his career.