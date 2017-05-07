RHP Jake Odorizzi has been superb of late, holding the Blue Jays to three hits in seven innings in Saturday's win. Odorizzi struck out six batters and walked none -- he has allowed three hits or less in each of his last four starts.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was reinstated from the paternity list and pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his return to the bullpen on Saturday, striking out one. He lowered his ERA to 2.61 as one of the more reliable setup options for the Rays.

OF Colby Rasmus got his first hit with the Rays and ended his 0-for-24 slump by hitting a two-run homer in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jays. Rasmus is working his way into the daily lineup after missing the first month of the season with a groin injury, a welcome addition for the Rays at the plate and in the field.

1B Logan Morrison had a two-run homer and RBI double Saturday, driving in half of the runs in Tampa Bay's 6-1 win over the Blue Jays. He also played well defensively, getting an unassisted double play by grabbing a line drive at first base.