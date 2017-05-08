RHP Alex Cobb lasted eight innings and pitched well Sunday, taking the loss but holding Toronto to four hits and two runs. The Rays need longer outings from their starters to help out a depleted bullpen, and Cobb's outing was that and then some as he continues to pitch well coming off 2015 Tommy John surgery.

2B Brad Miller went 0-for-4 on Sunday to drop his season average to .190 -- he still has only one home run on the season and is drawing walks well but hasn't had much else to show at the plate. He continues to bat high in the lineup for Tampa Bay, but his production hasn't been there so far this season.

OF Kevin Kiermaier batted eighth Sunday and went 0-for-3, but he reached on an error and scored the Rays' only run. His speed is an asset for the Rays, but until he can get on base more consistently, his .205 average will be a problem, even with his stellar defense in center field.

OF Colby Rasmus had one of the Rays' three hits Sunday, but also struck out twice and is only hitting .154 after missing the first month of the season with a groin injury. He'll get back to form, but the Rays need more of their bats getting into rhythm to avoid frustrating losses like Sunday's 2-1 setback.