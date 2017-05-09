FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
May 10, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 3 months ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Blake Snell continues to struggle, lasting five innings or less for the sixth straight start and giving up 10 hits in dropping to 0-3. His pitch count remains a problem with an overworked bullpen, and he hasn't been able to change a consistent issue with short starts.

OF Steven Souza left Monday's game in the eighth with a jammed thumb, saying he felt pain as he tried to grip the bat. X-rays were negative and he said after the game he felt better after treatment on the thumb. He is day-to-day. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, grounding into a double play with the bases loaded.

DH Corey Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a walk Monday, consistently getting on base on a night where the Rays consistently couldn't get runners in. He is hitting .319 and had the kind of game Tampa Bay needs from its leadoff hitter.

1B Logan Morrison went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Monday, personally leaving eight runners on the basepaths on a night of missed opportunities. He has had a strong start overall, leading the team with seven home runs and second with 18 RBIs.

