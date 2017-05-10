RHP Austin Pruitt, who has struggled in the bullpen as a rookie with a 7.52 ERA in 12 appearances, was optioned to Triple-A Durham. The Rays hope to get Pruitt back up but want him to pitch in the minors and build confidence for his return.

RHP Diego Moreno was recalled from Triple-A Durham before Tuesday's game. Moreno, 29, pitched with the Yankees in 2015. He had a 1.10 ERA and five saves for Durham this season. He pitched the 12th inning and gave up the game-winning home run to Mike Moustakas to take the loss.

OF Kevin Kiermaier continued his defensive struggles with a two-base error, then didn't field a single cleanly and didn't get a throw home on the tying run. The Gold Glove winner has been uncharacteristically bad in the field in this series, though he reached base three times in Tuesday's loss.

SS Matt Duffy, who hasn't played this season as he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury, began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 in his first game.

OF Colby Rasmus went 1-for-3 with three walks, getting a double and scoring twice to raise his season average to .250. He missed the first month of the season but has been a valuable bat in the middle of the Rays' batting order since returning healthy.