OF Steven Souza missed a second straight game on Wednesday after jamming a thumb at the plate in Monday's loss. He's not expected to be out long term but will be evaluated before Thursday's series finale.

RHP Chris Archer was dominant, striking out 11 batters in eight shutout innings on Wednesday to win for the first time in five starts. Archer didn't walk a batter and lowered his season ERA to 3.04, bouncing back after finishing with 19 losses last season.

OF Colby Rasmus went 3-for-5 with a grand slam on Wednesday, continuing a strong week as he settles in after missing the first month of the season with injury. He's 6-for-12 in the series against the Royals with three walks and two home runs.

1B Logan Morrison has three home runs in his last five games and four in his last seven. He now leads the Rays with nine home runs and 23 RBIs. Morrison is hitting exceptionally well after going through an extended slump to start last season.