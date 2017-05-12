OF Steven Souza Jr. (right thumb contusion) missed his third consecutive game Thursday and is considered day-to-day.

RHP Jake Odorizzi lost Thursday to Kansas City allowing only one run in six innings. It was the first time a Rays starter lost while allowing one run over six innings or more since Drew Smyly on May 5, 2015 at Boston.

LF Corey Dickerson took a home run away from Eric Hosmer in the first inning Thursday. Hosmer hit a fly ball down the left-field line and Dickerson made a grab over the five-foot wall. It was the first home run robbery in the left-field corner since Boston's Andrew Benintendi on Aug. 22, 2016.

CF Kevin Kiermaier, a two-time defending Gold Glove Award winner, made three errors in the four-game series against Kansas City and already has four errors after making two all of last season. Three of his errors this season have led to the batter rounding the bases for a run.