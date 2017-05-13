LHP Blake Snell is hoping for a little more longevity when he starts against the Red Sox on Saturday. Snell (0-3, 3.96 ERA) has pitched exactly five innings in each of his last five starts, allowing four runs and a season-high 10 hits and a walk while striking out two against the Royals last Monday. "Sounds like that's becoming the hurdle that we've got to find a way to get over," manager Kevin Cash said. The 24-year-old gave up four runs (one earned), seven hits and two walks while fanning five in a five-inning loss to the Red Sox on April 17. Snell is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox and is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA in one start at Fenway Park.

RF Steven Souza Jr. (bruised right thumb) said he was feeling better and hoped to return Saturday or Sunday. "I (expected) him to be in there tonight if a situation presents itself," manager Kevin Cash said Friday. Souza, who is slashing .277/.377/.445 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 32 games, has missed four games with the injury.

LF Corey Dickerson notched his 13th RBI of the year with an RBI double in the fifth inning Friday against the Red Sox. Dickerson is a career .308 hitter (16-for-52) in 15 games at Fenway Park.

3B Evan Longoria blasted a 406-foot, two-run homer in the Rays' win against Red Sox on Friday. Longoria golfed an 0-1 fastball from Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello over the Green Monster in left at Fenway Park in the fifth inning. It was his 31st career homer against Boston, trailing only Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista (41) for the most among active players vs. the Red Sox.

SS Tim Beckham gave the Rays a 2-0 lead with his two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning Friday against the Red Sox. Seven of his 19 RBIs this season have given the Rays a lead. Beckham's 19 RBIs are the third most by a Rays shortstop within the club's first 38 games of a season.