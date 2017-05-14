LHP Blake Snell failed to break a Rays record Saturday when he went more than five innings for the first time in seven straight starts. After five straight five-inning starts, he lasted 5 2/3, keeping his tie with Jake Odorizzi (2014) for that dubious mark intact. He worked six innings, allowing six runs and six hits -- and he still hasn't won a game this season. He has allowed 10 runs and 16 hits in 11 2/3 innings in his last two starts, both losses. "I don't think anybody's disputing at all Blake's stuff," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He's got very good stuff. We'[ve got to find a way to corral it in the zone a little bit more, keep him there consistently and not put so many hitter-advantaged counts out there."

RF Steven Souza Jr., who missed the previous four games with a thumb injury, was back in the lineup and leading off against Chris Sale on Saturday. Souza went 0-for-4 in the game, 0-for-3 against Sale, and he's now 1-for-11 in his career against the Boston ace.

CF Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run homer off Chris Sale in Saturday's loss, Kiermaier's third hit in his last four times up dating to Friday night, when he ended a 20-game, extra-base hit drought with a double. He is still just 11-for-74 (.149) in his last 21 games (19 starts). Kiermaier hit his 13th career go-ahead homer when he made it 3-2 in the fifth inning. He is a .323 hitter lifetime at Fenway Park.

RHP Matt Andriese, who balked home a run for the second time in his career in his last start, faces the Red Sox in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday. Andriese, 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA this season, is 1-1 with a 4.21 ERA in six career outings (four starts) against the Red Sox and allowed seven runs and 10 hits in his only previous Fenway start.

1B Logan Morrison, who came in 2-for-6 lifetime against Red Sox ace Chris Sale, hit a changeup for a solo home run on Saturday in the second inning -- his 10th homer of the season and only the third allowed by Sale. It was Morrison's first homer off a left-hander since last May 25 and the first extra-base hit by a lefty off Sale this season. Morrison reached 10 homers in 39 games -- the quickest to 10 by a Rays player since Evan Longoria and Carlos Pena in 2009. Only two of Morrison's 41 major league homers have come against lefties.