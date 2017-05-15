LHP Blake Snell was optioned to Triple-A Durham before Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Snell (0-4, 4.71 ERA) surrendered a career-high six runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a 5 2/3-inning loss to the Red Sox on Saturday. Before that, Snell coughed up a personal-worst 10 hits in his start against the Royals on May 8. RHP Erasmo Ramirez will assume Snell's spot in the Rays' starting rotation.

RHP Ryne Stanek made his major league debut Sunday against the Red Sox after being recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game. The 25-year-old gave up one hit in 1/3 of an inning. Stanek posted a 1-0 record with a 2.00 ERA in 14 games with Durham this season.

RF Steven Souza Jr. slugged a three-run homer in Sunday's ninth inning against the Red Sox. It was his fifth blast of the season, and the three RBIs matched a season high. Souza finished the game 1-for-5.

RHP Chris Archer looks to stay hot against the Indians on Monday. Archer (3-1, 3.04 ERA) struck out 11 for the second straight start last Wednesday against the Royals, allowing five hits in eight scoreless innings. However, he is 0-5 with a 5.14 ERA in five prior starts against the Indians. Edwin Encarnacion is 8-for-47 (.170) with three homers, eight RBIs and nine strikeouts vs. Archer.

C Jesus Sucre was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and drove in a career-high-tying three RBIs Sunday against the Red Sox. All three of his RBIs came with runners in scoring position, a situation in which he is 7-for-14 this season. Sucre's 11 RBIs on the year are already his career best.

RHP Matt Andriese held the Red Sox to two runs for his second Mother's Day victory on Sunday. Andriese (3-1, 3.18 ERA) is the first pitcher in Rays history with two Mother's Day wins. He also won on the holiday last year as his mother Lynn cheered him on from the stands for the first time in his big league career. "I got a text from her (after Sunday's game) saying 'Great win,' Andriese said. "It's good to be 2-0 on Mother's Day." Andriese gave up four hits and four walks in five innings.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will take LHP Blake Snell's spot in the Rays' starting rotation after Snell's demotion to Triple-A Durham on Sunday. Ramirez (2-0, 3.18 ERA) gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts over five innings in his only start this season, a victory against the Tigers on April 20.

3B Evan Longoria collected his 99th and 100th career RBIs against the Red Sox on Sunday, moving him past Jose Bautista for the second-most RBIs against the team among active players. Longoria, who was 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and a double, trails only Robinson Cano (114 RBIs vs. Red Sox). It marked his ninth multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game of 2017.