RHP Chris Archer, who was originally drafted and signed by the Indians, has never had much luck when facing his former team. Monday night was more of the same. Archer gave up five runs in the first inning and seven overall in five innings, with a career-high six walks. The five innings matched his shortest start of the season. "He never quite found his rhythm," said manager Kevin Cash. "He couldn't locate his pitches. He lost his command. You could tell it wasn't coming easy." Archer's career record vs. the Indians is 0-6.

OF Kevin Kiermaier was 2-for-2 with a home run on Monday for his 10th multi-hit game of the season, which is second on the Rays behind DH Corey Dickerson's 16. Kiermaier has hit in seven of his last eight games and is batting .385 (10-for-26) in that span.

RHP Chase Whitley relieved RHP Chris Archer in the sixth inning Monday and pitched two scoreless innings. "He mixes his pitches well, is efficient, works quick and makes them put the ball in play," said manager Kevin Cash.

3B Evan Longoria, who had an RBI double in the fourth inning Monday, was 2-for-5 and is now hitting .340 in the month of May. He has collected multiple hits in seven of his 13 games this month.