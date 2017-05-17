LHP Jose Alvarado was the bridge from starter RHP Jake Odorizzi to closer RHP Alex Colome. The 21-year-old Alvarado, who is making the jump from Double A to the big leagues, pitched two perfect innings, retiring all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. "He doesn't act like a 21-year-old," manager Kevin Cash said. "There's no panic. You don't see a lot of guys from Double-A able to hone into the zone like that. He just kept pumping strikes."

RHP Alex Cobb will start Wednesday's series finale. Cobb is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA in four career starts against Cleveland and is 1-1, 5.25 in two career starts at Progressive Field. That doesn't count his victory in the 2013 American League wild card game, when he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the Rays' 4-0 victory.

OF Corey Dickerson belted two of the Rays' five home runs. Dickerson's second homer was a mammoth blast over the center field wall in the fifth inning off RHP Danny Salazar, a drive estimated at 449 feet. "That was one of my top ones," Dickerson said. "I hit it clean. I knew it was gone. The ones to center field feel good. I actually thought it was longer than that (449 feet)."

2B Brad Miller was a late scratch from the lineup because of a strained abdominal muscle. He was replaced by Daniel Robertson.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will start Friday against the Yankees. Ramirez takes the place in the rotation of Ian Snell, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

SS Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning. It was Beckham's seventh of the year, second-most among shortstops behind Cleveland's Francisco Lindor, who has nine. Beckham also has 22 RBIs, one behind Houston's Carlos Correa (23) for the most in the majors by a shortstop.