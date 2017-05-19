UT Michael Martinez, designated for assignment by the Indians earlier this week, was acquired by the Rays on Thursday in a cash transactions. Martinez appeared in 15 games for Cleveland this season, and went 4-for-11 (.364).

2B Brad Miller (left abdominal strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday. He isn't expected to be sidelined long term.

LHP Xavier Cedeno (left forearm tightness) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. The Rays hope that he will return in the second half of the season.