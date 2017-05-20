DH Corey Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a run scored out of the leadoff position for the Rays. He tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh inning when he scored on Logan Morrison's sacrifice fly.

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored while batting out of the No. 2 spot Friday. Kiermaier, who has struggled to get on base, will get another opportunity at the top of the order with Brad Miller on the 10-day disabled list.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was a model of efficiency, throwing just 65 pitches (48 strikes) to get through 5 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out five but did not factor into the decision.

3B Evan Longoria went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and the game-winning RBI off an eighth-inning single. Longoria pushed his average up to .249 this season. "I felt good at the plate today," Longoria said. "There are moments when you go up there and you feel great and it doesn't happen. Tonight it happened."